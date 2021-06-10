Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 10, 2021 – Remember Bro Ocholla, the guy who became the SI unit of embarrassment after he inadvertently sent a raunchy photo to a church WhatsApp group?

Well, it seems there are more guys like Ocholla, if this screenshot doing rounds on social media is anything to go by.

This time, a guy in Ghana is trending for all the wrong reasons after he sent an explicit media to a Church WhatsApp Group.

The poor guy called Brother Rudolph, caption the video, “Mood.”

Shocked members expressed their displeasure, wondering what their brother-in-Christ was up to.

The disgraced member quickly apologized and blamed it on his friend before deleting it.

But as is always the case, someone had already taken a screenshot and it is doing rounds on social media.

See the screenshot below

