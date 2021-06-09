Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 9, 2021 – Tension is high in the newly formed One Kenya Alliance that is made up of Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi, and Moses Wetangula following the collapse of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The four principals are no longer on the same page in matters 2022 since the BBI was rendered null and void.

In forming the One Kenya Alliance, the principals were targeting the executive positions that would be created after the success of the BBI.

Now that the BBI process has stalled, One Kenya Alliance is headed for a breakup.

According to KANU Secretary-General Nick Salat, the alliance was being driven by the BBI, and without it, the four principals might be parting ways.

“In one way or another, all of us support BBI. This is because without BBI the Okoa Kenya Alliance cannot exist,” said Nick Salat.

Other than the BBI collapse, Gideon Moi’s closeness to ODM leader Raila Odinga has also weakened the alliance.

His co-principals are threatened by their relationship, as they think Gideon might support Raila Odinga in 2022.

On June 1, Gideon Moi paid a visit to Raila Odinga at his Siaya home. Before then, Gideon had visited the ODM leader at his Karen residence on April 13, just after he recovered from a Covid-19 attack.

On other occasions, the KANU Party leader has met Raila political allies including Francis Atwoli, David Murathe, and Peter Kenneth.

But Salat has downplayed the concerns of fellow OKA principals.

“Raila and Moi are friends, and we can visit Baba (Raila Odinga) anytime we get a chance,” said Nick Salat.

OKA is yet to settle on a presidential candidate with both principals angling to fly the alliance flag.

The Kenyan DAILY POST