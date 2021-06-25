Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 25 June 2021 – Former Tahidi High actor, Kamau Kinuthia popularly known as Omosh is yet again making headlines after he begged well-wishers to come to his financial aid during an interview in one of the local TV stations.

Omosh’s plight was highlighted a few months ago and Kenyans from all walks of life contributed money to help him bounce back.

However, the troubled actor claims that he received less than Sh 500,000 which he used to settle his debts.

He alleges that some people pledged him money to gain publicity but the money was not sent to him.

He is now asking Kenyans to help him get a good camera, tripod, and lighting system.

“I just want a camera, tripod, two lights, and a mic and I will be okay,” he said during the interview.

Omosh further said that he is ready to work even as a sweeper before he gains his footing.

“I am ready to even work as a sweeper before I bounce back,” he added.

Furious Netizens have since launched an online attack against Omosh and urged him to work hard like other men.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.