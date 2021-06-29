Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 29 June 2021 – Disgraced former Tahidi High actor, Joseph Kinuthia alias Omosh, has agreed to go to rehab after friends and family intervened.

Eddy, a former actor at Tahidi High, revealed that Omosh has agreed to start his rehabilitation but he is still worried about how his two wives and kids will survive without him.

Eddy pleaded with Omosh’s close friends, fans, well-wishers, and former colleagues at Tahidi High to come together and contribute money to cater for his family’s basic needs as he prepares to start his rehabilitation journey.

“Since Omosh doesn’t have food or money, I am pleading with those he worked with on Tahidi High and other wellwishers to come to his financial aid,” Eddy said.

Eddy and his former colleagues at Tahidi High will gather at Omosh’s home in Kayole on Saturday, July 3.

He urged other well-wishers to join in and come with food and money donations to help the actor’s family.

Omosh has been the talk of the town since Friday after he begged for help from Kenyans again during an interview in one of the local TV stations.

He claimed that all the money that he received from well-wishers earlier this year when his plight was highlighted was used to settle debts.

It later emerged that he wasted his fortunes on cheap liquor.

Omosh is currently broke and jobless, besides turning into an alcoholic.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.