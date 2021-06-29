Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 29, 2021 – As the 2022 General Election approaches, the country is preparing for what could to be the most competitive elections in the history of independent Kenya.

Activist Okiya Omtatah has revealed a secret plan by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ahead of the 2022 general elections.

The Wafula Chubukati-led commission gave a budget of a whopping Sh40 billion to prepare for 2022 as it laid down tough rules for the hotly contested elections.

However, Omtatah has accused the IEBC of planning to flaunt the Constitution in its course of delivering its mandate.

This is after it emerged that the commission was secretly planning to go against the Constitution in regards to the tendering process.

In a case filed at the High Court, Omtatah has smelled a rat in IEBC over the plans by the commission to only source from a single source and issue the tender to Delaru Kenya EPZ limited for the printing of ballot papers, a move he claims will go against procurement laws and which he claims that must be stopped.

The Kenyan DAILY POST