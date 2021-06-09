Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Office Assistant

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Palladium is a global leader in the design, development, and delivery of Positive Impact- the intentional creation of enduring social and economic value. We work with foundations, investors, governments, corporations, communities, and civil society to formulate strategies and implement solutions that generate lasting social, environmental, and financial benefits.





For the past 50 years, we have been making Positive Impact possible. With a team of more than 2,500 employees operating in 50 plus countries and a global network pf more than 35, 000 technical experts Palladium has improved- and is committed to continuing to improve economies, societies and most importantly, people’s lives.





In Kenya, with a staff of 129 people, Palladium works in economic growth, Private sector engagement, health, data, and digital solutions. In health, with USAID under several key programs, Palladium worked to advance sustainable financing of Kenya’s health policy priorities with a focus in HIV planning, reproductive health, malaria, and maternal health.





Additionally, our teams supported the Kenyan health systems and capacity building efforts covering governance for strategic planning, and health information systems development.





Furthermore, our teams work to improve clinical service delivery by strengthening electronic medica; records systems an creating a data warehouse.

Palladium is a child-safe organization and screens applicants for suitability to work with children. We also provide equal employment to all participants and employees without regard to race, color, religion, gender, age, disability, sexual orientation, veteran or marital status.

The Palladium Data, Informatics and Analytical Solutions (DIAS) practice vision is to improve health and development investments and outcomes by strengthening information and governance systems and local capacity and ownership at scale to use quality data in real time for positive impact.

The incumbent will be responsible for maintaining clean and hygienic office conditions, preparing teas and refreshments for staff and office meetings, photocopying and duplicating work and light messengerial duties.

The Office Assistant will report to the Finance and Administration Officer. Overall guidance and supervision will be handled by the DIAS Finance and Administration Manager.



Responsibilities





Always maintain cleanliness and hygiene of office areas. These include:



Sweeping, mopping, scrubbing and/or vacuuming office floors



Cleaning washrooms and ensuring replenishment of utilities i.e., toilet rolls, soaps, washing liquid and paper towels



Cleaning the kitchen surfaces, floors, sinks, taps, draining boards and basins



Cleaning and polishing office furniture, walls and equipment



Cleaning office windows, glass partitions or mirrors





Assist with attending to visitors / contractors / vendors who come to the office for meetings or delivery of goods / provision of services.





Assist in the purchase of all the items required to enable a fully functioning kitchen and bathroom area. Ensuring the office utilities and stationery are well stocked and enhanced.





Ensure tea, water and refreshments are prepared and provided to staff / during official meetings as requested.





Make payment of monthly utilities and statutory deductions.





Collect and deliver mail and other materials as required from and to the post office.





Assist in photocopying, duplicating and archiving work.





Perform other related duties as may be assigned.

Qualifications

Relevant work experience

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education





Self-driven, mature, clean, and well organized





Good communication skills





Team player with good attitude towards work and colleagues

How to apply

Click here to apply