Closing date: June 4, 2021

Responsibilities Overview:

Performs cleaning functions as required, including washing, sweeping, dusting, vacuum-cleaning and polishing.

Cleans surfaces, including floors, furniture, walls, doors, windows, carpets, curtains, washroom towels consistently.

Prepare tea/ coffee for staff and visitors

Empties and cleans waste paper baskets;

Keeps office rooms, kitchens and toilets clean and hygienic;

Maintains and cleans all cleaning equipment utilized;

§ Requests for all utilities needed for cleaning early to line Supervisor. **

§ Ensures that office is constantly running with enough toiletries, washroom, general office (e.g. door mats and dusters) and kitchen accessories.**

§ Reports all deficiencies and faults in area of operation to line manager in due time**

§ Accountable for all equipment and consumable stuffs entrusted to him/her.**

§ Assist with general filling**

§ Assists with printing photocopying and preparation o materials needed for training, meetings, seminars/ workshop.**

§ Responsible for tracking office consumables and requesting for same.**

§ Ensure that the office compound is clean**

§ Any other general administrative duties as will be assigned from time to time**

Qualifications, Experience and Requirements

Completion of Secondary education

Ability to work with computers

Secretarial/ office management back ground will be an added advantage

Knowledge of the English language sufficient to understand simple instructions.

Essential communications skills

How to Apply

Please send us your cover letter and detailed CV, including your qualifications, experience, names and addresses of three referees, a working e-mail address and daytime telephone contacts. The forwarding e-mail and cover letter must clearly indicate the position title on the subject line. Send your application to Recruitment.Irk@islamic-relief.or.ke by Friday 4th June, 2021

N/B Locals from Moyale are encouraged to apply