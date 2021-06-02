Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Closing date: June 4, 2021

Responsibilities Overview:

  • Performs cleaning functions as required, including washing, sweeping, dusting, vacuum-cleaning and polishing.
  • Cleans surfaces, including floors, furniture, walls, doors, windows, carpets, curtains, washroom towels consistently.
  • Prepare tea/ coffee for staff and visitors
  • Empties and cleans waste paper baskets;
  • Keeps office rooms, kitchens and toilets clean and hygienic;
  • Maintains and cleans all cleaning equipment utilized;
  • § Requests for all utilities needed for cleaning early to line Supervisor. **
  • § Ensures that office is constantly running with enough toiletries, washroom, general office (e.g. door mats and dusters) and kitchen accessories.**
  • § Reports all deficiencies and faults in area of operation to line manager in due time**
  • § Accountable for all equipment and consumable stuffs entrusted to him/her.**
  • § Assist with general filling**
  • § Assists with printing photocopying and preparation o materials needed for training, meetings, seminars/ workshop.**
  • § Responsible for tracking office consumables and requesting for same.**
  • § Ensure that the office compound is clean**
  • § Any other general administrative duties as will be assigned from time to time**

Qualifications, Experience and Requirements

  • Completion of Secondary education
  • Ability to work with computers
  • Secretarial/ office management back ground will be an added advantage
  • Knowledge of the English language sufficient to understand simple instructions.
  • Essential communications skills

How to Apply

Please send us your cover letter and detailed CV, including your qualifications, experience, names and addresses of three referees, a working e-mail address and daytime telephone contacts. The forwarding e-mail and cover letter must clearly indicate the position title on the subject line. Send your application to Recruitment.Irk@islamic-relief.or.ke by Friday 4th June, 2021

N/B Locals from Moyale are encouraged to apply

