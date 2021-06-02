Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Closing date: June 4, 2021
Responsibilities Overview:
- Performs cleaning functions as required, including washing, sweeping, dusting, vacuum-cleaning and polishing.
- Cleans surfaces, including floors, furniture, walls, doors, windows, carpets, curtains, washroom towels consistently.
- Prepare tea/ coffee for staff and visitors
- Empties and cleans waste paper baskets;
- Keeps office rooms, kitchens and toilets clean and hygienic;
- Maintains and cleans all cleaning equipment utilized;
- § Requests for all utilities needed for cleaning early to line Supervisor. **
- § Ensures that office is constantly running with enough toiletries, washroom, general office (e.g. door mats and dusters) and kitchen accessories.**
- § Reports all deficiencies and faults in area of operation to line manager in due time**
- § Accountable for all equipment and consumable stuffs entrusted to him/her.**
- § Assist with general filling**
- § Assists with printing photocopying and preparation o materials needed for training, meetings, seminars/ workshop.**
- § Responsible for tracking office consumables and requesting for same.**
- § Ensure that the office compound is clean**
- § Any other general administrative duties as will be assigned from time to time**
Qualifications, Experience and Requirements
- Completion of Secondary education
- Ability to work with computers
- Secretarial/ office management back ground will be an added advantage
- Knowledge of the English language sufficient to understand simple instructions.
- Essential communications skills
How to Apply
Please send us your cover letter and detailed CV, including your qualifications, experience, names and addresses of three referees, a working e-mail address and daytime telephone contacts. The forwarding e-mail and cover letter must clearly indicate the position title on the subject line. Send your application to Recruitment.Irk@islamic-relief.or.ke by Friday 4th June, 2021
N/B Locals from Moyale are encouraged to apply
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>