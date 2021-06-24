Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 24, 2021 – Suba South MP John Mbadi has welcomed Deputy President William Ruto in Homa Bay County ahead of his planned visit to the region.

According to Mbadi, the DP will find a mammoth crowd waiting for him in a region perceived to be former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s political stronghold.

Speaking during an interview, Mbadi, however, warned Ruto not to pin his hopes on Luos, saying the huge crowd may not necessarily translate to votes as his people were only loyal to Baba.

“Let Ruto come to Homa Bay, I hear he is coming, he will find a mammoth crowd waiting for him.”

“Whether that will translate to votes, your guess is as good as mine. People are saying he is bringing money for groups,” Mbadi said.

Ruto is set to tour Luo Nyanza any time from now barely four weeks after President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga toured the region and launched developments worth billions of shillings.

The DP’s visit is meant to counter the developments Uhuru and Raila launched during the Madaraka Day fete.

Ruto has been charming the youth with his charity work and donations allegedly aimed at empowering them economically.

The DP has also been hosting a group of young business entrepreneurs at his Karen residence where he is donating wheelbarrows and other items to support their work.

The Kenyan DAILY POST