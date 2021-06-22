Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 22, 2021 – A prominent Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MP has predicted who will be the next president of Kenya after President Uhuru Kenyatta retires in 2022.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Monday, Kilifi North MP, Owen Baya, said although he is an ODM lawmaker, Deputy President William Ruto is the next President after Uhuru.

He said Raila Odinga, who has been a coast presidential candidate for years, has neglected the region and that is why DP Ruto is loved by the electorate because his actions speaks more than his words.

Baya also said Kilifi residents have decided that they will elect Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa, as the next governor, and Ruto as the Presidential candidate in 2022.

“Ruto is our presidential candidate and Aisha Jumwa our next governor. The Coastal region must join the government in 2022,” Baya said.

