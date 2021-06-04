Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 4, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chairman, John Mbadi, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta had no powers to reject six Judges who had been recommended for appointment by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

In a Gazette notice, Uhuru appointed 34 judges but left six among them Justices Joel Ngugi and George Odunga.

In an interview with KTN News on Friday, Mbadi, who is also Suba South MP, said reasons given by the President on why he rejected the six appointments need to be questioned.

“We should ask the President to make the six appointments. We cannot go and hold a gun to his head and tell him to appoint the 40 judges.

“The President has given reasons. What we need to ask the President are these reasons genuine and valid reasons,” Mbadi said.

Mbadi described President Uhuru’s move as “cherry-picking” which he said is unconstitutional and should not be allowed to take place in Kenya.

Other judges that the president refused to appoint include Justices Aggrey Mchelule, Weldon Korir, Makori Evans Kiago, and Judith Omange Cheruiyot.

The Kenyan DAILY POST