Wednesday, June 30, 2021 – Nyeri Deputy Governor, Caroline Karugu, has lectured a Kameme FM journalist who called her a member of the Kieleweke faction of the Jubilee Government.

Karugu, who was appearing before Kameme FM on Wednesday, proclaimed that she no longer subscribe to Kieleweke or Tanga Tanga ideologies but is a student of former President Mwai Kibaki.

“From today, nobody should refer to me as a Kieleweke. I don’t subscribe to either of those factions.

“I have never stood on any podium and declared to support Kieleweke.

“I’m just in Jubilee party and that’s all,” Karugu stated.

Last month, Karugu was chased out of a function in Nyeri County after she tried to attack Deputy President William Ruto.

She was rescued by police officers after Nyeri county residents bayed for her blood for trying to undermine DP Ruto.

The DP, who is the leader of the Tanga Tanga faction, has a cult following in the Mt Kenya region.

