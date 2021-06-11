Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 11, 2021 – A section of Nyeri County residents has criticised President Uhuru Kenyatta for approving a budget that imposed taxes on ordinary Kenyans like Boda Boda riders and shoe shiners.

During the Thursday budget that was read by Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yattani, the government imposed a 16 percent tax on motorbikes and also introduced a 10 percent levy on all leather products.

Commenting about the budget on Friday, Nyeri Town residents told journalists that they were angered by the Sh 3.66 trillion budget since it did not consider the common Mwananchi.

The residents said they were disappointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta over the punitive budget and vowed to teach him a lesson next year during the 2022 presidential election.

“Mimi Wacha Niseme wa Nyeri, Uhuru ametukosea sana na juu kila kitu ukua na matokeo yake, asifikirie ya kwamba 2022 tutasahau haya.

“Kwake anasahau hakuna vile anapeleka maendelo Nyanza lakini. Angalia Barbara uku Nyeri Hakuna,” one local said.

In response to Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid, another Nyeri resident said they will vote for Ruto to the last man to teach Uhuru and ‘dynasties’ a lesson.

“Sisi kama wakaazi wa Nyeri Tunaambia Uhuru ya 2022 mambo itabadilika. Sisi rafiki yetu ni Ruto na hatutauziwa Mtu,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST