Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 07 June 2021 – Youtuber Elodie Zone has accused famous singer Nviiri of subjecting her to physical and emotional abuse.

Ranting on her Instagram stories, the 24-year-old Youtuber said that she is no longer dating the mellow voiced singer.

“Physical, mental, verbal, and emotional abuse towards women is unacceptable.

“I want to make it clear that I am not dating Nviiri.

“I am tired of well-known men taking advantage of women because we are focused, intelligent and authentic,” she said.

Elodie disclosed that Nviiri assaulted her in the presence of her cousins in one of the city clubs in January this year and left her stranded past the curfew hours.

She vowed that she will not keep quiet anymore since she has faced the same problems in her previous relationships.

“I’ve hidden bruises from my past two relationships. I’ve felt stupid and have been undermined. I’ve kept quiet. I’ve been told to stop speaking up on social media because I’ll look like I’m ‘acting out’.

“I’ve been told that depression means you overact…etc…all are total nonsense.

“I want men and women in my position to raise their voices! We may be small but out voices cannot be silenced!” she added during a question and answer session with her fans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.