Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 01 June 2021 – NRG presenter Prudence Chepkirui Tonui, who is popularly known as King Kalala, has surprised her fans after she posed for a steamy photo session while braless.

The petite radio host, who is only 22 years old, left men with wild thoughts after she flaunted her bareback while skilfully hiding her tiny boobs during the daring photo session with 3 Men Army, her co-presenters at the Steve Mulei owned radio station.

The steamy photos have gone viral and caused mixed reactions on social media.

While some men trolled her tiny boobs and wondered what she was trying to hide, others praised her for being always bold.

King Kalala shot to fame due to her strong and unfiltered opinions regarding sexuality, relationships, and broke men, not forgetting her deep voice.

She is the female version of Andrew Kibe.

Expect a harsh reaction from moral cop Ezekiel Mutua when he sees these steamy photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST