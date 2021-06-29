Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 29, 2021 – Wealth of public servants may soon be in the public domain if President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government’s recent move is anything to go by.

MPs are seeking to amend the Lifestyle Audit Bill, 2021, that will enable Kenyans to have access to the wealth information of all civil servants.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto and the Cabinet secretaries’ net worth (which is an accounting of income, assets and liabilities) will be published if the lawmakers adopt the bill.

The MPs want to scrap section 30 of the Public Officer Ethics Act of 2003 that protects civil servants’ wealth from public scrutiny.

All self-declared wealth declaration forms will be available online at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) website.

It is believed that the bill will aid in curbing corruption, a vice President Uhuru Kenyatta has spoken against in his last term in office.

“The contents of a declaration or clarification (on income, assets and liabilities) under this Act shall be accessible to the public.

“Lifestyle audit may be carried out on the immediate family of a public or a State officer if it is established that a property in question is owned by the public or State officer or members of their immediate family, including joint ownership,” the Bill dictates.

The move is already causing ripples across the country with politicians, especially Deputy President William Ruto, whose source of wealth has always been a subject of discussion, reading malice.

Current laws dictate that civil servants ought to declare their wealth after every two years. Nonetheless, the contents of their documents have always been hidden away from the public eye.

One risks a two-year jail term, Ksh5 million fine, or both if found guilty of providing false information.

The Kenyan DAILY POST