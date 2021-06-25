Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 25 June 2021 – An Mpesa agent is counting losses after being conned by a woman, who is believed to be a part of notorious fraudsters moving around Mpesa shops depositing fake cash.

The notorious woman identified as Rose Mudogo deposited Sh 50,000 in fake notes at an Mpesa shop in Kirinyaga and then fled.

Luckily, her images were captured on CCTV.

If you have information that may lead to her arrest, please report to the nearest police station.

See her photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.