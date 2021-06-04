Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 04 June 2021 – Hessy Wa Dandora swung into action and cornered a group of young boys who have been unleashing terror on innocent Kenyans along Sonko road in Buruburu estate, Nairobi.

According to the dreaded cop, the middle-aged men had been moving around the busy road with a motorbike snatching items from passers-by while armed with a pistol before they were cornered on Thursday night.

One of them luckily escaped, but two were shot dead.

A motorbike that they were using to commit crimes and a homemade pistol were recovered from them.

Stolen phones were also recovered.

Here is what Hessy posted.

See photos from the scene of the crime.

