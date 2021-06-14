Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday. June 14, 2021 – Leaders allied to ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi have given former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka tough conditions for reviving the National Super Alliance ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Led by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, the leaders said the only way to bring NASA back to life is by ensuring that Musalia Mudavadi is made the coalition’s flag bearer and nothing less.

“If things are to work out, then we have only one condition. NASA will be viable if we let Musalia Mudavadi be the flag bearer,” Malala said at Likoni PAG church yesterday.

Other ANC leaders who vouched for Mudavadi include former Speaker Kenneth Marende and Hassa Dukicha.

Mudavadi has accused Raila Odinga of not being a trustworthy person and cannot work with him ever again.

“I want to know that there is lack of trust in the NASA coalition that cannot be rectified.”

” We formed NASA but truth be told, there is no trust, so if you want to take us back there and you cannot agree that there are lies, how do you want us to trust you when you say you want a coalition?” Mudavadi wondered.

Last week, Kitui governor Charity Ngilu urged Raila Odinga to work with Kalonzo Musyoka ahead of the 2022 General Election if he wanted to succeed Uhuru Kenyatta.

Raila, while responding to Ngilu’s call, welcomed the move saying he has never broken ranks with Kalonzo Musyoka and could team up to defeat people they described as ‘Hyenas in sheep’s clothing’

The Kenyan DAILY POST