Wednesday, 02 June 2021 – Esther Nthenya has no regrets about her relationship with Guardian Angel despite facing criticism and endless trolls from Kenyans because of their huge age gap.

Speaking in an interview on Spice FM, Nthenya said that when she first fell in love with the 31-year-old gospel singer, she was concerned about people’s opinion considering that she is old enough to be his mother.

But Guardian encouraged her not to listen to people’s opinions as long as she was happy in the relationship.

Nthenya said that even if she fell in love with an older man, he would never match Guardian Angel.

“At one point, I was more concerned about what people would think and he asked me why I cared. If I met a 55-year-old man, he would never match Guardian,” she said.

The mother of three said that although the African culture doesn’t allow a woman to get married to a man who is half her age, she has discovered that in life, you should always do what makes you happy.

“I know the African culture doesn’t allow that. I am an African but I believe in doing my things for me.

“This is something I have discovered late in life but I will continue doing it. Living my life, living for me, doing me.

“As much as I am in a relationship with a wonderful man, I will always come first. Because if I am not happy, my relationship will never be happy,” she concluded.

