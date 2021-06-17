Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 17, 2021 – The much anticipated 2022 General Election will be postponed if the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will not have been passed.

This was declared by Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, who noted that the 2022 elections would be delayed for a year if the BBI Constitution Amendment Bill did go through.

Addressing the press on Thursday in Nakuru County, Atwoli said in no uncertain terms that the 2022 elections would be delayed if both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court ruled the document was null and void.

According to him, they will file the case afresh and there would be no elections.

“If something happens and we don’t get it, we will move to the Supreme Court.”

“If we can’t get it, then we will have to start it afresh and we will appeal to our parliamentarians to extend the election by a year,” he proclaimed.

Atwoli appealed to Kenyans to urge parliamentarians to postpone the elections if at all BBI failed to be passed.

He argued that Kenyans, especially workers, were affected at the end of every election due to the violence in various parts of the Country.

“What I know for sure is that BBI will be there and if there will be no BBI, this one I can tell you with authority, we will look into an issue of making sure that we have BBI before we go for elections.”

“We want peace in this country,” Atwoli stated.

The unionist stated that Kenyans were tired of losing their loved ones every five years and starting their businesses afresh.

“I don’t want to talk too much because everything is in court. We will wait and I know the court will determine because the ruling, according to me, had nothing to do with BBI.

“The ruling was 100 percent political and it was centred around the office of the presidency,” he added.

The 5 High Court judges ruled that the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020 was unconstitutional due to several illegalities encompassed in the bill.

The Kenyan DAILY POST