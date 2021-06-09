Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 09 June 2021 – A rogue bodaboda rider from Thika was cornered by his fellow riders after he ‘abused’ a 7-year-old schoolgirl.

The rider had been sent by the girl’s parents to pick her from Primerose Academy in Thika when he took advantage of her and destroyed her innocence.

A shocking video that has gone viral online shows the rogue rider narrating how he lured the innocent girl and took her behind a residential plot, where he committed the heinous act.

Parents, please be careful with whom you trust with your child.

Watch the shocking video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.