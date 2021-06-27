Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 27 June 2021 – A suspected gangster was shot dead during a shootout with patrol cops in Nairobi’s Zimmerman estate.

The cops were responding to a distress call from a lady, who was ambushed by the deceased thug and his gang at 7 PM when she was going home.

Realizing the cops were on sight, other gang members, who were armed with crude weapons, escaped as their accomplice engaged the police officers in a gun battle.

The suspected gangster was overpowered by the cops and gunned down.

An American colt pistol loaded with two rounds of ammunition and two Samsung phones believed to have been stolen from other victims were recovered from the suspect.

Police have launched a manhunt for the other gang members who escaped.

Marauding gangs have been terrorizing residents of Zimmerman estate even in broad daylight.

The estate has been witnessing a rise in violent crimes mostly committed by young men in their early twenties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.