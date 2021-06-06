Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 6, 2021 – Felix Oduor, popularly known as Jalang’o, has completed his lavish mansion in the village.

The Kiss 100 radio presenter and comedian has of late been landing deals after deals, thanks to his immense talent and huge influence in the showbiz industry.

Jalas spent this weekend in the village with his wife.

They had gone to attend a family function.

He shared a photo relaxing outside his posh mansion with his beautiful Taita wife and his followers couldn’t help but admire the beautiful home.

“The sun is too hot huku kwa village,” he captioned the photo.

Here’s a photo of his village mansion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST