Wednesday, 30 June 2021 – It seems that the marriage between Amira and Jamal is on the verge of collapsing if the latest video that she posted on her Instagram stories is anything to go by.

After night drama with her co-wife Amber Ray, Amira posted a video throwing flowers that Jamal had gifted her into a trash can.

She is probably sending a cryptic message that she is fed up with her troubled marriage.

Amira fell in love with Jamal when they were in high school.

She stuck with him through thick and thin even when he had nothing.

Amira is not ready to accept Amber Ray as a co-wife and that’s why she has been causing endless dramas.

Yesterday, she stormed Amber Ray’s house breathing fire, and accused her of wrecking her marriage.

Here’s a video of Amira throwing flowers gifted to her by her husband into a trash can after the dramatic confrontation with Amber Ray.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.