Wednesday, June 23, 2021 – Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has expressed his shock after Kiambu Woman Representative, Gathoni Wamuchomba, joined Deputy President William Ruto‘s ‘hustler nation’.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, Wamuchomba affirmed that she had left President Uhuru Kenyatta’s camp, and was aligning herself with the DP ahead of the 2022 elections.

“I am aligning myself with the DP because that is where my people want me to be,” she stated.

Reacting to Wamuchomba’s move, Ngunjiri said he was saddened to see her leave their camp but respected her decision.

Ngunjiri said he would not be surprised if the Jubilee Party lost some more luminaries – urging the need to have some serious change of tact in the ruling coalition.

“I don’t agree with her, but this doesn’t change the respect I have for her. I wish her well as we now engage from across each other, politically.”

“For those of us who still believe in Jubilee, this is a lesson and a warning. Let’s focus on what’s important, as we fix this party. Then we will stop the loss of more valuable players,” Ngunjiri stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST