Position: Program Coordinators Nairobi and Kiambu Counties

Commencement of Duty: July, 2021 

Duty Station: Respective County Program Offices 

Duration: 1 year renewable contract 

Reports to: Program Manager

Job Description

As a key member of the USAID Tumikia Mtoto program, the Program Officer will:

  • Provides technical oversight to DREAMS core package of interventions at the  community level to ensure effective and efficient implementation, monitoring  and reporting  
  • Support in Monitoring and reporting on all DREAMS program activities focusing  on comprehensive service delivery to targeted AGYW within the program in the  field. 

 Support in Provision of service-oriented approach to ensure that the program consistently applies best practices and constantly works towards improving the  impact of its benefits to the beneficiaries.  

 Coordinate closely with Ward Co-ordinators in the respective Counties  (Nairobi/Kiambu) to contribute to a holistic, integrated, and comprehensive  program implementation. 

Responsibilities

 Work with project teams and stakeholders to ensure AGYW receive the DREAMS  Core package of services as per need  

 Enhance integration among local stakeholders to ensure the specific  adolescent/DREAMS strategies are implemented and provided across different  service delivery points 

 Work with Sub County Health Management Teams, health facilities and  community partners to ensure coordination with other programs and  stakeholders for quality and comprehensive services to AGYW 

 Represent the project in meetings at county and sub county level, Adolescent  technical working groups (TWGs), and other events as requested, to support  forging relations with the MoH, LIPs, other stakeholders, and the community 

 Assist in coordination, implementation, and monitoring of all assigned program activities as outlined in the detailed implementation plan in line with Tumikia  Mtoto program quality principles and standards, donor requirements, and good  implementation practices. 

 Assist in Monitoring and reporting any challenges and/or gaps identified to  inform adjustments to plans and implementation schedules. 

 Supervise Ward Co-ordinators activities and work collaboratively with other  service providers, including HTS Counsellors, EBI Facilitators, PrEP providers,  Community Change Agents, Teachers and Mentors) for effective monitoring and  documentation of the project achievements 

 Review Ward Coordinators’ monthly work plans against the approved project  quarterly work plan and monitor implementation progress against targets   

 Develop a clear supervision plan for Ward Coordinators, and Conduct bi-monthly  supportive supervision to ensure that results and deliverables are on target    Coordinate compilation and submission of monthly, quarterly, annual and adhoc  progress reports for review, approval and onward submission to the project   Ensure timely documentation for assigned activities, assist with identifying  information for reports on best practices and actively engage in dissemination  and use of relevant knowledge in the field.

 Represent Tumikia Mtoto program in meetings at Sub-County and ward levels,  working groups, and other events as requested, to support forging relations with  the GOK, LIPs, other stakeholders, and the community. 

Networking 

  • Establish and maintain strong collaborative working relationships with key  stakeholders – Sub County GOK departments, including MOH, Education,  Department of Children Services (DCS), and Interior Ministry etc. 
  • Work with other NGOs, FBOs, Units, Committees and Groups implementing  DREAMS interventions for synergy and achievement of bigger impact and  sustainability 
  • Represent the project in stakeholder’s forum related to DREAMS at the Sub County level 

Qualifications

 Bachelor’s degree in Public Health, Social Sciences, Gender, Development Studies or related field. 

 At least 5 years progressive experience in PEPFAR integrated HIV/AIDS or  prevention programs, and at least 2 years in coordinating DREAMS Program   Training on Behavioural, Structural and Biomedical intervention    Demonstrated technical skills in HIV prevention related Youth Livelihoods  programming, including employability and entrepreneurship programming with  priority populations, including adolescent girls and young women. 

 Demonstrated experience in cultivating and sustaining working relationships  with various stakeholders  

 Ability to transfer knowledge to diverse audiences through on‐the‐job mentoring,  supportive supervision, and other methods 

 Familiarity with project implementation within Nairobi/Kiambu informal  settlement context  

 Strong written and oral communication and interpersonal skills.   Strong communication, relationship management skills with ability to influence  and get buy-in from people not under direct supervision and to work with  individuals in diverse geographical and cultural settings 

 Presentation, facilitation, training, mentoring, and coaching skills 

How to apply

Written applications including Cover Letter and Curriculum Vitae indicating position  and the county/ward applied for with day-time contact phone number(s) of three  references 

The application should reach the Administrative Manager by not later than June  14th, 2021 on E-mail: csa@csakenya.org 

The Administrative Manager 

Center for the Study of Adolescence 

Mbaazi Avenue, Off Kingara Road, Lavington P.O. Box 19329-00202, Nairobi; E-mail: csa@csakenya.org

