Position: Program Coordinators Nairobi and Kiambu Counties

Commencement of Duty: July, 2021

Duty Station: Respective County Program Offices

Duration: 1 year renewable contract

Reports to: Program Manager

Job Description

As a key member of the USAID Tumikia Mtoto program, the Program Officer will:

Provides technical oversight to DREAMS core package of interventions at the community level to ensure effective and efficient implementation, monitoring and reporting

Support in Monitoring and reporting on all DREAMS program activities focusing on comprehensive service delivery to targeted AGYW within the program in the field.

Support in Provision of service-oriented approach to ensure that the program consistently applies best practices and constantly works towards improving the impact of its benefits to the beneficiaries.

Coordinate closely with Ward Co-ordinators in the respective Counties (Nairobi/Kiambu) to contribute to a holistic, integrated, and comprehensive program implementation.

Responsibilities

Work with project teams and stakeholders to ensure AGYW receive the DREAMS Core package of services as per need

Enhance integration among local stakeholders to ensure the specific adolescent/DREAMS strategies are implemented and provided across different service delivery points

Work with Sub County Health Management Teams, health facilities and community partners to ensure coordination with other programs and stakeholders for quality and comprehensive services to AGYW

Represent the project in meetings at county and sub county level, Adolescent technical working groups (TWGs), and other events as requested, to support forging relations with the MoH, LIPs, other stakeholders, and the community

Assist in coordination, implementation, and monitoring of all assigned program activities as outlined in the detailed implementation plan in line with Tumikia Mtoto program quality principles and standards, donor requirements, and good implementation practices.

Assist in Monitoring and reporting any challenges and/or gaps identified to inform adjustments to plans and implementation schedules.

Supervise Ward Co-ordinators activities and work collaboratively with other service providers, including HTS Counsellors, EBI Facilitators, PrEP providers, Community Change Agents, Teachers and Mentors) for effective monitoring and documentation of the project achievements

Review Ward Coordinators’ monthly work plans against the approved project quarterly work plan and monitor implementation progress against targets

Develop a clear supervision plan for Ward Coordinators, and Conduct bi-monthly supportive supervision to ensure that results and deliverables are on target Coordinate compilation and submission of monthly, quarterly, annual and adhoc progress reports for review, approval and onward submission to the project Ensure timely documentation for assigned activities, assist with identifying information for reports on best practices and actively engage in dissemination and use of relevant knowledge in the field.

Represent Tumikia Mtoto program in meetings at Sub-County and ward levels, working groups, and other events as requested, to support forging relations with the GOK, LIPs, other stakeholders, and the community.

Networking

Establish and maintain strong collaborative working relationships with key stakeholders – Sub County GOK departments, including MOH, Education, Department of Children Services (DCS), and Interior Ministry etc.

Work with other NGOs, FBOs, Units, Committees and Groups implementing DREAMS interventions for synergy and achievement of bigger impact and sustainability

Represent the project in stakeholder’s forum related to DREAMS at the Sub County level

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Public Health, Social Sciences, Gender, Development Studies or related field.

At least 5 years progressive experience in PEPFAR integrated HIV/AIDS or prevention programs, and at least 2 years in coordinating DREAMS Program Training on Behavioural, Structural and Biomedical intervention Demonstrated technical skills in HIV prevention related Youth Livelihoods programming, including employability and entrepreneurship programming with priority populations, including adolescent girls and young women.

Demonstrated experience in cultivating and sustaining working relationships with various stakeholders

Ability to transfer knowledge to diverse audiences through on‐the‐job mentoring, supportive supervision, and other methods

Familiarity with project implementation within Nairobi/Kiambu informal settlement context

Strong written and oral communication and interpersonal skills. Strong communication, relationship management skills with ability to influence and get buy-in from people not under direct supervision and to work with individuals in diverse geographical and cultural settings

Presentation, facilitation, training, mentoring, and coaching skills

How to apply

Written applications including Cover Letter and Curriculum Vitae indicating position and the county/ward applied for with day-time contact phone number(s) of three references

The application should reach the Administrative Manager by not later than June 14th, 2021 on E-mail: csa@csakenya.org

The Administrative Manager

Center for the Study of Adolescence

Mbaazi Avenue, Off Kingara Road, Lavington P.O. Box 19329-00202, Nairobi; E-mail: csa@csakenya.org