Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 22, 2021 – Kitui Governor, Charity Ngilu, has urged National Super Alliance (NASA) principals to unite ahead of the 2022 presidential poll.

NASA principals comprise Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula.

Since 2018, the NASA principals have been divided and on Tuesday, Ngilu urged the four to come together or perish together in 2022.

Ruto’s youthfulness and grassroots mobilization have made NASA principals look like clowns.

“NASA was a formidable political force. I urge you to resurrect and strengthen the outfit if you want to defeat that man [DP Ruto].

“I wouldn’t want to end up being thrown into a wheelbarrow,” Ngilu said.

The DP, who is riding on a ‘hustler movement’ narrative has endeared himself to the masses and this has forced even President Uhuru Kenyatta to form a coalition with ODM to vanquish Ruto in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST