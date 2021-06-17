Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 17, 2021 – Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has hit castigated Deputy President William Ruto for allegedly abandoning President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Jubilee government agenda for his own political interests.

Speaking during an interview, Ngilu criticized Ruto for focusing on 2022 politics instead of helping President Uhuru Kenyatta to implement the Jubilee party agenda to Kenyans who elected them in office.

She challenged Ruto to show Kenyans his development record during the time he has served as DP in the Jubilee government and allow them to judge him from that and not any perceived antics.

According to Ngilu, the DP needs to refocus otherwise he will only serve to derail the agenda of the very government he serves.

“Huyo Ruto hawezi saidia nchi yetu, anahitaji kutuonyesha factory ata moja ambayo ametengeza.

“Amekuwa Deputy President lakini amefanya nini? Unaangalia mtu na uongozi wake sio mdomo.

“Badala ya kumsaidia Rais Uhuru Kenyatta, kazi ni kutangatanga tu,” Ngilu said.

“DP William Ruto needs to refocus and help President Uhuru Kenyatta deliver the promises they both made together to Kenyans.

“His engagement in 2022 sideshows with his lieutenants within government only serves to derail government programs,” she added.

At the same time, Ngilu denied there have been talks on Uhuru’s succession during the recent visit to State House by leaders drawn across the Ukambani region.

She said they only paid a courtesy call to the Head of State to bring him up to speed about their development agenda as a region and ask him for help as the leader of the national government where necessary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST