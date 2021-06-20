Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 20, 2021 – The death of former Gem Member of Parliament Washington Jakoyo Midiwo has taken a new twist after his family members rejected the postmortem outcome, alleging that their son was poisoned.

According to autopsy results, the former lawmaker died as a result of an acute renal failure.

Midiwo’s family’s claims have shifted the whole thing in the death of the former lawmaker and there might be a hidden secret that the family has not revealed to the public.

Midiwo passed away on Monday around 4 pm; the cause of death is yet to be established despite the autopsy indicating that he died of acute renal failure.

Midiwo’s family now wants further tests conducted to give out a clear picture of everything following allegations that someone may have poisoned him.

Medics are set to conduct further tests to reveal the exact cause of the former lawmaker’s death since the family has rubbished the current postmortem results.

The family is in the process of hiring private detectives to solve the mystery of Midiwo’s death even as plans for his burial are underway.

