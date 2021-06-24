Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 24 June 2021 – Fresh details concerning Daniel Gucoma, the 36-year-old man who was shot by unknown assailants along Thika Road have emerged.

Daniel’s Subaru car was sprayed with 25 bullets by unknown assailants who were riding in a motorcycle.

Interestingly, nothing was stolen from him.

Police have now revealed that the deceased man had a criminal record.

He has several pending robbery with violence cases.

Police believe that the assailants were trailing him before they cornered him near Spur Mall along Thika Road.

But even as the new developments emerge, Daniel’s wife Susan has refuted claims that her husband was a criminal and insisted that he was a genuine car dealer.

“Those are all lies all along I have known my husband as a genuine businessman.

“If there were any such cases, how could I have not known?” she posed during an interview with one of the local dailies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.