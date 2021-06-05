Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 5, 2021 – Fresh details have emerged on the mysterious disappearance of Maureen Musungu, a 23-year-old Strathmore University student who went missing two weeks ago under mysterious circumstances, causing panic among her family.

Maureen had the last conversation with her brother on Friday, May 21, and informed him that she was in Utawala, Embakasi.

However, she didn’t divulge more details on whom she was with.

Before she left their home in Karen, she had informed her brother that she was going to meet some friends in Nairobi CBD.

The student failed to return home on that day, prompting her parents to report her mysterious disappearance at the Karen police station.

Maureen returned home yesterday, Friday, June 4, after missing for two weeks.

According to her brother, she appeared weak and sickly when she came back home.

It has now emerged that the third-year business information technology student was locked up by her boyfriend for two weeks at his apartment in Athi River.

He confiscated her phone so that she couldn’t reach her friends and family.

Her family took her for medical checkups to establish whether she was ‘abused’ for the two weeks she went missing.

The matter is still under investigation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST