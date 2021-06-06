Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 6, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is said to be finalising on the ideal candidate who will be his running mate during the 2022 presidential election.

Ruto, who is planning to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, has already rolled out his campaign machinery and it is Covid-19 restrictions that have hampered him from traversing the country in search of votes.

On Sunday, there were speculations that the DP will name his running mate but his insiders said he will name him/her in the coming days.

Among those to be Ruto’s running mate include Mathira constituency legislator Rigathi Gachagua, former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, NARC Kenya party leader Martha Karua, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Kandara MP Alice Wahome, and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

Sources said Ruto has maintained that his running mate must come from Mt Kenya to reward the residents for being loyal to him since 2013.

The Kenyan DAILY POST