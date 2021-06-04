Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 4, 2021 – High Court Judge Prof Joel Ngugi is among six Judges who were left out by the President when he elevated 34 judges to different courts in the Judiciary on Thursday.

Though the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) had recommended the appointment of 40 judges, Uhuru left the six, which according to legal experts is unconstitutional and blatant disregard of the rule of law.

Ngugi, Justices George Odunga, Aggrey Mchelule, Weldon Korir, Evans Kiago, and Judith Omange, were left out for allegedly issuing orders against the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenyans in the diaspora have protested the president‘s move saying Ngugi, who was brought to Kenya by former President Mwai Kibaki, deserved the appointment.

According to Mohammed Wehliye, one of the elite Kenyans working abroad, Professor Joel Ngugi had a lot of achievements as he got top awards at Harvard University and also taught Law at top universities in the United States.

He went ahead to say that Ngugi sacrificed all these jobs and came to Kenya after the call from the former President, who urged him to come to Kenya and help him in Judicial transformation.

“Prof. Joel Ngugi is a man who got top awards at Harvard & taught law at top international universities. He left better-paying jobs to come back & serve his country.

“He doesn’t deserve this humiliation. Lesson to diaspora folks – public service jobs back home can be career-ending,” Mohamed wrote on his Twitter page.

