Saturday, June 12, 2021 – Esther Musila, the 51-year-old woman who swept the heart of Guardian Angel, was previously married.

She has three grown-up children from her previous marriage.

Esther’s husband died in the 1990s.

Her daughter Gilda has been paying tribute to their late dad through emotional posts.

In one of the posts, she writes, “TBT. We miss you so much dad. Continue to rest in peace,”

And in another post, she writes, “Very painful to believe we lost you .you always told us “don’t let life drive you …drive life ” I’m gonna keep that with me forever. RIP my Father. The best dad in the world,”

Below are photos of Esther Musila’s late husband.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.