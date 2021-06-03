Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 3, 2021 – Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital is currently in the spotlight after a 58-year-old woman died in the waiting bay while nurses and doctors at the hospital were celebrating a colleague’s birthday in one of the hospital laboratories.

Halima Hassan, who resides in Majengo area, Nanyuki, had been rushed to the facility and upon arrival, some tests were conducted on her.

She was, however, told to wait at the bay.

The deceased’s son Ramadhan Omar confirmed the incident and said his pleas to a male nurse to attend to his mother fell on deaf ears.

“On several occasions, I approached a male nurse for help who felt I was nagging and rudely told me off,” Omar stated.

Halima’s condition worsened and she succumbed as nurses and lab attendants reportedly locked themselves in one of the rooms to celebrate a colleague’s birthday at the expense of patients.

Laikipia chief executive member for health, Rose Maitai, acknowledged the sad incident and said stern action, including interdiction, would be taken against the hospital staff who attended the party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST