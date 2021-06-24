Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 24, 2021 – Court of Appeal President, Justice Daniel Musinga, has today appointed a Seven-Judge bench that will hear the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) appeal.

The judges include Musinga, Roselyn Nambuye, Hannah Okwengu, Patrick Kiage, Gatembu Kairu, Fatuma Sichale, and Francis Tuyoitt.

Tuyoitt is the only one among the appeal judges who was recently appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Musinga will be the case presiding judge and the case will be heard from June 29th to July 3rd.

The bench will then retreat to write a judgment on whether to uphold the High Court orders that stopped BBI reggae or set them aside.

Political pundits have agreed that most of the judges who have been selected are pro-government and will favour President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, who are the main proponents of the BBI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST