Tuesday, 15 June 2021 – COTU boss, Francis Atwoli, has hit back at those who vandalized his road sign in Kileleshwa at night after being re-elected for a record fourth time as a Member of the International Labour Organization Body in Geneva.

Taking to his Twitter page, Atwoli bragged that his name is all over the world and put it clear that vandalizing a road sign erected to honour him for his good work and many years of service in the labour sector doesn’t hurt him.

Atwoli went on to curse those who vandalized the road sign, saying that they will be haunted forever.

“Bringing down an honorary road signage under my name doesn’t hurt me. On the flip side, it will haunt for life those who are behind it.

“For how does it benefit them? How do you sleep at night knowing you are a vandal?

“My name is all over the world and one doesn’t require a street signage for them to know who Francis Atwoli is.

“The name will live in prosperity taking into account my years of selfless service to the workers in Kenya and the world.

“If anything, the signage was just an act of honour bestowed to me my Nairobians taking into account my many years of service,” he wrote.

The road sign was vandalized on Monday night.

It was later restored.

The Kenyan DAILY POST