Monday, June 14, 2021 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has unearthed a scheme to shortchange him as the Mt. Kenya spokesperson just a few days after he was installed.

Speaking yesterday, Muturi claimed that a splinter group of the Mt. Kenya elders were after plans to crown another spokesperson, thus quashing his coronation performed at the Mukuru Wa Nyagathanga shrine.

“I have information that those opposed to my recent coronation at Mukurwe Wa Nyagathanga in Murang’a are planning to plant another spokesman,” said Muturi while meeting a group of teachers at his home in Embu.

He faulted a section of politicians from the region who have, from the beginning, been opposed to his coronation.

However, he vowed to stay put as the objections continue to pile up.

“Those opposed to my coronation are even meeting in Nyeri but I’m not scared,” he said.

Muturi insisted that the Eastern part of the Mt Kenya region, from where he hails, is capable of bringing up a leader primed to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta as he prepares to retire from office.

He urged his fellow Easterners to unite and support one of their own despite the dominance of the larger region by their counterparts from the West.

Recently, Muturi was said to be Uhuru’s mouthpiece for the Mt. Kenya region.

