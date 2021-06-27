Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 27, 2021 – Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Jnr has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to be careful with his association with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Already, there are rumours that President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s Jubilee Party is forming a coalition with Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Speaking about the looming alliance between Jubilee Party and ODM, Mutula, who is also Wiper Democratic Movement chairman, said Uhuru is fooling Raila Odinga with an aim of sending him to political oblivion in 2022.

“Running so fast without any direction is an indication of failing and to the Handshake partner, he must watch out because I smell betrayal from far,” Mutula said.

Mutula said Uhuru might support another presidential candidate other than Raila Odinga.

“Raila Odinga should be very careful because he will not believe what will hit him in 2022.

“He should stop following Uhuru blindly because the man cannot be trusted,” Mutula said.

