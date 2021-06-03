Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 3, 2021 – Renowned Kenyan political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has made many Kenyans question his academic credentials especially his Ph.D., with his latest post about President Uhuru

For many years, Mutahi has been respected by Kenyans over his cutting edge political hypothesis that came to be but of late, Ngunyi is a shadow of his former self.

On Thursday, Mutahi said if the President is the head of the government and the Judiciary is part of the government, then President Uhuru Kenyatta is the head of the Judiciary.

“If the President is the HEAD of Government and the Judiciary is part of Government, then Uhuru is the Head of the JUDICIARY. Period, “ Ngunyi stated on his Twitter page.

What Mutahi failed to know is that the 2010 constitution separated powers of the President and gave Judiciary its independence to stop future heads of state from interfering with the Judiciary.

Mutahi made the comments a day after Uhuru reprimanded the Judiciary over the recent ruling that declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which he and ODM leader Raila Odinga, were pushing, as unconstitutional, null, and void.

According to the President, the recent judgment overturned the people’s will, diminished their power, and stifled efforts to fix ills that have bedeviled the country.

“From nullification of a presidential election in 2017 to an attempt to stop the will of the people as expressed through BBI, the Judiciary has tested our constitutional limits,” the President said during Madaraka Day Celebrations in Kisumu on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST