Wednesday, June 9,2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has attacked former Chief Justice, Dr. Willy Mutunga for attacking President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On Tuesday, Mutunga, in a letter, accused the President of violating the constitution when he left out six judges while elevating 34 judges to different courts in the Judiciary.

Mutunga said the president acted in bad faith since he did not present to the Judicial Service Commission(JSC) his alleged misgivings about the six judges before they were cleared.

But in response, Ngunyi, who is currently a Jubilee Party apologist, used unkind words to describe Mutunga.

He said Mutunga has reached “intellectual menopause and the grey matter has dried up’

He also termed Mutunga’s letter as a ‘menopausal rage’ and urged the former CJ to let the President do his work.

“Willy Mutunga has reached INTELLECTUAL MENOPAUSE. His intellectual EGGS have dried up. And this is WHY: If there are INVESTIGATIONS to be completed on the “Six Judges”, shouldn’t Uhuru DO HIS WORK? Afterward, he will either APPOINT or CHARGE them.

“Why the Menopausal RAGE?,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

