Monday, June 28, 2021 – Uganda President Yoweri Museveni‘s son, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has dismissed claims that he is battling COVID-19 disease at a Nairobi hospital.

On Sunday, there were rumours that Muhoozi and his father had been hospitalized at the Nairobi Hospital.

However, in a statement on Monday, Muhoozi refuted the claims noting that he was fit as a fiddle and ready to take over his new role assigned by his father.

“Some friends of mine like Kasujja told me that some enemies were declaring me dead, or very ill from Covid-19. I’m very well. This is the third time in my military career that enemies are claiming I’m dead.

“The funny thing is every time they do that Almighty God blesses me more,” Explained Muhoozi.

The army lieutenant further noted that he was preparing to execute his new role.

“Yesterday I heard that Kainerugaba was either dead, about to die, or at a hospital in Nairobi. Called him. No response. Woke up to 2 missed called from him.

“I returned them. The man is busy preparing to take over his new responsibilities this week,” Ugandan journalist Allan Kasujja wrote on Twitter.

