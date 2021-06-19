Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 19, 2021 -Jubilee Party Vice-chairman David Murathe has laughed off claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta has lost control of the Mt Kenya region.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Murathe, who is a close ally of Uhuru, termed those who are claiming that Deputy President William Ruto is the new Mt Kenya kingpin as fools and urged them to do their homework.

Murathe said those claiming Ruto is popular in Mt Kenya are living lies, citing that the president will be soon going to the ground to make known that his support is still intact and the region will thereafter follow him to his succession plan.

“The hustler nation of DP Ruto is living a lie. The President will soon go to the ground to make it known that his support base is still intact and will follow him into the succession plan,” Murathe said.

Murathe concluded by saying that in 2022, all Kikuyus will be following Uhuru like sheep since he will leave a better legacy than his predecessor Mwai Kibaki.

