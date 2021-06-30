Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 30, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is now under pressure to throw his friends under the bus for looting a government agency.

According to reports, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has issued an ultimatum to Uhuru’s government to disclose the names of the people who took part in the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) ‘Covid-19 millionaires’ scandal.

This comes even as IMF has commended the efforts by the Kenyan government in fighting corruption and exposing the scandal.

However, exposing scandals is not enough and IMF has insisted that the real culprits of those involved must be disclosed in the public domain.

The IMF demand is part of an agreement on Ksh 250 billion loans that are expected to be issued to Kenya to help boost the economy.

All eyes are now on the president as they await to see those who benefited from the KEMSA covid-19 millionaires scandal that saw the government lose a lot of money when everyone was focused on fighting the pandemic.

According to sources, Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe could be among the Covid-19 millionaires after he admitted to taking part in the KEMSA scandal.

Several health workers have lost their lives to covid-19 due to a lack of proper prevention equipment since the money that was allocated for the task was reportedly squandered by few individuals.

The Kenyan DAILY POST