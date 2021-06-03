Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 3, 2021 – Murang’a County Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has for admitted that the Kikuyu community hates Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga and that is the reason they cannot support his presidential bid in 2022.

Raila has contested for the presidency four times and lost due to the Kikuyu community rejecting his bid.

Appearing on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Citizen TV on Wednesday, Kang’ata said Kikuyus reject Raila Odinga because he is a lazy politician.

Kang’ata said unlike Deputy President William Ruto, who has traversed all villages in the Mt Kenya region, Raila Odinga sits in Nairobi waiting to be endorsed by ethnic kingpins.

“The idea that the people of Central Kenya dislike Raila Odinga because of ethnicity is not true at all. If you look at the period between 2008 and 2009, who was more unpopular in our region? Maybe I would say William Ruto,”

“But how comes Ruto has become so popular in our region?

“It has everything to do with political laziness. Raila has been staying in Nairobi waiting for some endorsements from political kingpins from Kikuyu land-based in the city,” Kang’ata opined.

The former Senate Majority Whip argued Raila hopes to use his political truce with President Uhuru Kenyatta to endear himself to the people in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

“If Raila wants to get support in our region, it’s simple, let him come to us. Come to our weddings, our funerals and engage the people directly.

“Don’t sit in Nairobi waiting for endorsement,” he said.

