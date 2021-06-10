Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 10, 2021 – Former United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) boss and 2022 presidential aspirant, Mukhisa Kituyi, is now a man under siege.

This is after his mpango wa kando accused him of assaulting her at a five-star lodging in Mombasa last month.

According to reports, the woman by the name Diana Opemi Lutta had filed a report at Nyali police station under OB Number 10/22/05/2021 claiming that Kituyi allegedly assaulted her for rejecting his sexual overtures.

She noted that the sexually starved Kituyi, who never lets a skirt pass him by, allegedly pushed her from the bed and continuously kicked her while on the floor, leading to injuries on her left knee.

“Assault report to the station by one Diana Opemi Lutta who had submitted a report on May 22, 2021.

“She has been assaulted by a person known to her within Tamarind village, namely Mukhisa Kituyi whom she claims to be her boyfriend.”

“Police advised her to seek medical attention for further police action after she was issued with a P3 form which was later filed at the Coast General Hospital,” read part of the police report.

However, Kituyi has denied the accusations stating that the case had already been withdrawn.

“Someone had written a report claiming I had assaulted her but it was not true.”

“I’ve never beaten any woman in my life nor do I intend to ever do it at any given time.”

“We sorted out the case and it was withdrawn,” Kituyi stated.

Nyali OCS Albert Chebii, however, denied that the case had been withdrawn as claimed by Kituyi.

“We are still investigating the matter,” the officer stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST