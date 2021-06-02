Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 2, 2021 – Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has hinted at dumping his Okoa Kenya Alliance friends, among them Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi, and Moses Wetangula ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking when he visited the home of Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba, who is also the chairman of ANC in Vihiga County, Mudavadi said he may go it alone this time, noting he will not join any coalition that will weaken him in the coming General Election.

Mudavadi said his ambition is to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta and not to support others to the ballot.

“After my candidature in 2013 where I was position three, so many people accused me that I am not a team player and I am not supportive and I gave them a chance in 2017 but we are still in the opposition,” Mudavadi said.

“This time we are going to face off against each other squarely. I won’t leave anything to chance,” he added.

According to Mudavadi, it is his time to take over and revive the economy of this country that is currently bed-ridden thanks to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto’s appetite for loans.

He noted that for him to fight at the national level he needs bargaining power that will give him strength.

“I can’t be telling people out there to vote for me. I want to be the president of this country and I don’t have the command of the Western region,” he said.

Now, Mudavadi wants those who are not in ANC within the region to reach out and join the party as a way of strengthening it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST