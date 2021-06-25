Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 25, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has dismissed claims in one of the local dailies that he is in talks with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, to revive National Super Alliance (NASA).

One of the local dailies on Friday reported that the three leaders are in talks to revive the moribund NASA to face Deputy President William Ruto in 2022.

In a statement on his Facebook page on Friday, Mudavadi, who is also eying for the presidency in 2022, said that there are no such talks and the headline is a distortion of issues.

“No such conversation. Distortion of issues”, Mudavadi stated.

Mudavadi’s remark comes barely a week after Kitui Governor, Charity Ngilu, urged Mudavadi, Raila, and Kalonzo that they must unite or forget the statehouse in 2022.

“I won’t tire in telling them the truth. They are about to repeat the blunders we committed in the 1992 and 1997 general elections in which we lost to retired late president Daniel Moi.

“But we managed to defeat him after forging a united front in 2002,” Ngilu said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST