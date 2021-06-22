Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 22, 2021 – Outspoken Kapseret Member of Parliament (MP) Oscar Sudi took a break from his official duties to unwind at a popular club in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, over the weekend.

Accompanied by businessman Allan Chesang, Sudi took to the stage at the TMT Lounge and showcased his talent in music.

While grooving to Lucky Dube’s song reggae strong, the lawmaker insisted that he was also a great fan of reggae music.

In a video shared on social media, the all-smiling Sudi, donning a striped shirt is seen skanking to the beats of the reggae.

Politically, reggae music has been associated with ODM leader Raila Odinga to refer to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which is being championed by the former Prime Minister and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Those against the constitutional amendment report have been perceived not to be reggae music lovers.

However, Sudi dismissed the notion saying, Deputy President William Ruto and his allies were great fans of reggae music and not reggae that is associated with BBI.

“I have heard statements that Ruto and UDA members don’t love reggae, we all love reggae music but we dislike that reggae that has been renamed by other people (BBI proponents),” said Sudi.

MP Oscar Sudi has also come to the FACT that REGGAE IS UNSTOPPABLE. pic.twitter.com/pKolYSla5q — Mr. Kinuthia Pius. (@Belive_Kinuthia) June 21, 2021

