Monday, June 28, 2021 – Elders from the GEMA community have stepped up efforts to unite the region ahead of the 2022 General Election.

This follows the split of the Mt. Kenya region into two, thanks to Deputy President William Ruto who is making inroads in the mountain.

The rift further widened after the coronation of Speaker Justin Muturi as Mt. Kenya spokesman.

The region is torn between Mt Kenya East (Meru, Embu, Mbeere) and Mt Kenya West (Kikuyu) as well as the Kieleweke political faction (allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta) and the Tanga Tanga faction (allied to DP Ruto).

In a statement, elders emphasized the need for unity in the Mt Kenya leaders ahead of the crucial 2022 General Election, where the region’s numerical advantage is always crucial.

They called on Mt Kenya leaders to put aside their political affiliations and unite for the benefit of the region that has over decades voted as a block.

“We say our strength is our unity…as elders, we are the ones who own this part of Mount Kenya and we are the ones who have the right to talk about issues affecting this region.”

“Thus, we will not allow our people to be divided by politicians as we approach the election,” the elders said.

They vowed never to allow any outsider, including Ruto, to divide them.

